Comerica Bank Acquires 1,761 Shares of Qualys Inc (QLYS)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Qualys worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in Qualys by 13.7% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the third quarter worth $9,188,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Qualys by 30.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Qualys by 19.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Qualys by 16.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) opened at 35.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average of $35.29. Qualys Inc has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $39.67.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company earned $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.63 million. Qualys had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Qualys Inc will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, First Analysis downgraded shares of Qualys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.18.

In other news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $52,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,354.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Philippe F. Courtot sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $1,404,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,497,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,073,675.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 595,693 shares of company stock valued at $20,874,103 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc is a provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to identify security risks to their information technology (IT) infrastructures, help protect their IT systems and applications from cyber-attacks. Its suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its QualysGuard Cloud Platform enables its customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions and verify the implementation of such actions.

