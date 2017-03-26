Comerica Bank Acquires 10,064 Shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (CTRE)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,064 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Caretrust REIT worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Caretrust REIT by 27.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the third quarter worth $317,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Caretrust REIT by 98.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,167,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,039,000 after buying an additional 1,078,048 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Caretrust REIT by 2.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Caretrust REIT by 16.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) opened at 15.98 on Friday. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $16.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 28.04%. The business earned $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Caretrust REIT Inc will post $0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from Caretrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Comerica Bank Acquires 10,064 Shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (CTRE)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/26/comerica-bank-acquires-10064-shares-of-caretrust-reit-inc-ctre.html.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Caretrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.07.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It makes investments in healthcare-related real estate assets. As of December 31, 2016, its real estate portfolio included 154 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), SNF Campuses, assisted living facilities and independent living facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.