Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Shares Sold by Weitz Investment Management Inc.

Weitz Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,270 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $21,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Comcast by 21.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,792,055 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,905,165,000 after buying an additional 7,652,797 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,731,509 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,433,960,000 after buying an additional 6,973,366 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in Comcast by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 35,780,552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,470,647,000 after buying an additional 6,688,445 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Comcast by 833.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,451,975 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $307,835,000 after buying an additional 3,975,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $222,808,000. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) opened at 37.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day moving average is $34.87. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $38.44.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business earned $21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post $1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 30.81%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wunderlich reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price target on Comcast from $38.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank AG raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

In related news, EVP Neil Smit sold 133,314 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $10,039,877.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,447,244.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,680 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $118,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,992.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,777 shares of company stock valued at $17,800,366. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company has two primary businesses: Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in the Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business operates in four business segments: Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

