Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) Position Boosted by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 87.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,221 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 24,447 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Blackstone Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings by 40.3% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group L.P. now owns 3,220,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after buying an additional 925,885 shares during the period. Analytic Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings by 64.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares during the period. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) opened at 6.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.44. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $7.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.22. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post ($0.11) EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.95.

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc is an outdoor advertising company. The Company provides clients with advertising opportunities through billboards, street furniture displays, transit displays and other out-of-home advertising displays, such as wallscapes and spectaculars. Its segments include Americas outdoor advertising (Americas) and International outdoor advertising (International).

