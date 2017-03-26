Celsion Co. (CLSN) Short Interest Up 399.7% in March

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,954,953 shares, a growth of 399.7% from the February 28th total of 591,323 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,928,798 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Celsion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celsion stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,803 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Celsion worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) opened at 0.273 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.68. Celsion has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.78. The stock’s market capitalization is $7.75 million.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation is an oncology drug development company. The Company’s product candidate is ThermoDox, a heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of primary liver cancer (the OPTIMA Study) and a Phase II clinical trial for treatment of recurrent chest wall breast cancer (the DIGNITY Study).

