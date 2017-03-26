Celgene Co. (CELG) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its stake in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Celgene were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CELG. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Celgene by 30.9% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Celgene by 18.3% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Celgene by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Celgene by 2.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Celgene by 2.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) opened at 123.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 1.74. Celgene Co. has a one year low of $94.42 and a one year high of $127.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.99.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Celgene had a return on equity of 77.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Celgene’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post $7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CELG shares. Vetr upgraded Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.85 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $159.00 price objective on Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $145.00 price objective on Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $140.00 price objective on Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.50.

In related news, insider Rupert Vessey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.42, for a total value of $497,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 778 shares in the company, valued at $96,798.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

