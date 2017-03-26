Cargojet Inc (CJT) Insider Sells C$230,300.00 in Stock

Cargojet Inc (TSE:CJT) insider Ajay Kumar Virmani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.06, for a total transaction of C$230,300.00.

Ajay Kumar Virmani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Ajay Kumar Virmani sold 20,000 shares of Cargojet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.00, for a total transaction of C$920,000.00.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Ajay Kumar Virmani sold 5,000 shares of Cargojet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.02, for a total transaction of C$230,100.00.

Cargojet Inc (TSE:CJT) traded down 0.02% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.10. 26,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.19. The company has a market capitalization of $490.64 million and a PE ratio of 209.55. Cargojet Inc has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $52.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CJT shares. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$51.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.75.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc is a provider of time sensitive overnight air cargo services. The Company’s cargo business comprises operating a domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between over 10 Canadian cities; providing aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance (ACMI) basis, operating between points in Canada, the United States and Europe; operating scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the United States and Bermuda, and between Canada and Europe, and providing dedicated aircraft to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the United States and other international destinations.

