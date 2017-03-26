Canadian Western Bank (CWB) Receives C$30.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$30.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, GMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$26.50 to C$29.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) opened at 28.78 on Thursday. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $32.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 14.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average of $28.40.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Director Robert L. Phillips purchased 1,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$31.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,220.00. Also, insider Diane Marie Davies sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total transaction of C$76,350.00.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank (CWB) is a Canada-based bank engaged in offering a range of financial services. The Bank specializes in mid-market commercial banking, real estate and construction financing, and equipment financing and leasing. The Bank offers financing solutions through CWB Equipment Financing, National Leasing, CWB Maxium Financial, CWB Franchise Finance and CWB Optimum Mortgage, trust services through Canadian Western Trust and wealth advisory services through CWB Wealth Management.

