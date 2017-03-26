Canadian National Railway Company to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (CNR)

Canadian National Railway Company (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway Company in a report released on Tuesday. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway Company’s FY2017 earnings at $4.95 EPS and Q2 2018 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company from C$94.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a C$96.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$97.27.

Canadian National Railway Company (TSE:CNR) opened at 96.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.56 and its 200-day moving average is $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52-week low of $72.78 and a 52-week high of $98.23.

In other news, insider Sean Finn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.81, for a total value of C$97,810.00. Also, Director James E. O’connor purchased 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$70.05 per share, with a total value of C$199,642.50. Insiders sold a total of 43,518 shares of company stock valued at $3,965,577 in the last quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Canadian National Railway Company Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company is engaged in the rail and related transportation business. The Company’s network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America, connecting approximately three coasts, including the Atlantic, the Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico and serving the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert (British Columbia), Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile (Alabama), and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth (Minnesota)/Superior (Wisconsin), and Jackson (Mississippi), with connections to all points in North America.

