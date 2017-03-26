Caesars Entertainment Corp (CZR) Short Interest Up 19.8% in March

Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,415,949 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the February 28th total of 14,535,197 shares. Approximately 34.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 867,922 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Corp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Corp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 35,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Corp by 8.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Corp by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 487,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) opened at 9.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.15. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment Corp has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $10.84.

Caesars Entertainment Corp Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a holding company. The Company provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services. The Company’s segments include Caesars Entertainment Resort Properties, LLC (CERP), Caesars Growth Partners, LLC (CGP) and Other. The Company’s facilities include gaming offerings, food and beverage outlets, hotel and convention space, and non-gaming entertainment options.

