Shares of Telecom plus PLC (LON:TEP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,199.17 ($14.81).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEP. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.06) price target on shares of Telecom plus PLC in a report on Monday, March 20th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Telecom plus PLC from GBX 1,300 ($16.06) to GBX 1,325 ($16.36) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.35) price objective on shares of Telecom plus PLC in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Brokerages Set Telecom plus PLC (TEP) Price Target at $1,199.17” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/26/brokerages-set-telecom-plus-plc-tep-price-target-at-1199-17.html.

Telecom plus PLC (LON:TEP) opened at 1194.00 on Thursday. Telecom plus PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 799.89 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,265.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 955.49 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,201.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,180.41.

Telecom plus PLC Company Profile

Telecom Plus PLC is engaged in providing landline telephony (calls and line rental), broadband, mobile, gas, electricity and CashBack card services. The Company’s segments include Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment includes the sale of marketing materials, and sale of equipment, such as mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers.

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom plus PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom plus PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.