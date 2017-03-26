Brokerages Set Sodastream International Ltd (SODA) Target Price at $38.00

Sodastream International Ltd (NASDAQ:SODA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

SODA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC upped their target price on shares of Sodastream International from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Sodastream International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sodastream International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SODA. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sodastream International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Sodastream International during the third quarter valued at $315,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sodastream International by 377.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 849,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,553,000 after buying an additional 671,098 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Sodastream International by 19.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Sodastream International during the third quarter valued at $608,000. 41.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sodastream International (NASDAQ:SODA) opened at 46.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.79. Sodastream International has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $51.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Sodastream International (NASDAQ:SODA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $131.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.75 million. Sodastream International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Sodastream International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sodastream International will post $2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sodastream International Company Profile

SodaStream International Ltd. (SodaStream) is a sparkling water company. The Company manufactures, distributes and sells home beverage carbonation systems, which enable consumers to transform ordinary tap water into sparkling water and flavored sparkling water. The Company’s segments include The Americas, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEMEA).

