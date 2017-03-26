Brokerages Set Nordson Co. (NDSN) PT at $113.86

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.86.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised Nordson from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Nordson from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) opened at 122.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.26. Nordson has a 52 week low of $73.80 and a 52 week high of $127.50.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $407 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.78 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nordson will post $5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

In other news, insider John J. Keane sold 23,600 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $2,923,568.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,044,933.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory A. Thaxton sold 3,973 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $449,584.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 4.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. boosted its position in Nordson by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Nordson by 12.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used to dispense, apply and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids, to test and inspect for quality, and to treat and cure surfaces. The Company’s segments include Adhesive Dispensing Systems, Advanced Technology Systems and Industrial Coating Systems.

