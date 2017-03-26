Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.96.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Fortinet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, February 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Fortinet from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/26/brokerages-set-fortinet-inc-ftnt-pt-at-37-96.html.

Shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) opened at 36.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 201.67 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.51. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $38.33.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. The business earned $362.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.59 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet will post $0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 13,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $487,965.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,005 shares in the company, valued at $371,685.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 69,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $2,290,499.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,484,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,961,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,512 shares of company stock worth $5,351,862 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $31,053,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Fortinet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 385,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after buying an additional 36,710 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $693,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Denver Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 12,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc is a network security company. The Company provides cyber security solutions to a range of enterprises, service providers and government organizations across the world. Its network security solution consists of FortiGate physical, virtual machine and cloud platforms, which provide integrated security and networking functions to protect data, applications and users from network-and content-level security threats.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.