Brokerages Set First Quantum Minerals Limited (FM) Price Target at $15.91

First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.91.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FM. TD Securities increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals Limited from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised First Quantum Minerals Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$12.80 in a report on Wednesday. Paradigm Capital increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals Limited from C$15.50 to C$17.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Limited in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals Limited from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) opened at 13.63 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is $9.31 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.85. First Quantum Minerals Limited has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $17.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%.

About First Quantum Minerals Limited

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. is engaged in the production of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities, including exploration and development. The Company’s segments include individual mine development projects or mine operations and the Corporate & other segment. The Corporate & other segment is responsible for the evaluation and acquisition of mineral properties, regulatory reporting, treasury and finance and corporate administration.

