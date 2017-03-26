Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.47.

BOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Drexel Hamilton upped their target price on Box to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $18.00 target price on Box and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities set a $25.00 target price on Box and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Box in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Brokerages Set Box Inc (BOX) Target Price at $18.47” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/26/brokerages-set-box-inc-box-target-price-at-18-47.html.

In related news, Director Rory O’driscoll sold 640,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $9,464,571.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Box during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Box during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in Box during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Box during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Box during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

Box (NYSE:BOX) opened at 16.37 on Thursday. Box has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $18.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.12 billion.

Box (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company earned $109.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.86 million. Box had a negative return on equity of 144.98% and a negative net margin of 44.23%. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Box will post ($0.47) earnings per share for the current year.

Box Company Profile

Box, Inc provides an enterprise content management platform that enables organizations of all sizes to manage enterprise content while allowing access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. With the Company’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cloud-based platform, users can collaborate on content both internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security and compliance features to comply with internal policies and industry regulations.

Receive News & Ratings for Box Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Box Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.