Brokerages Set BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Target Price at $407.55

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $407.55.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Barclays PLC lowered their price target on BlackRock from $411.00 to $396.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup Inc increased their price target on BlackRock from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Saturday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) opened at 374.41 on Thursday. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $317.60 and a 52-week high of $399.46. The company has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $384.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 28.44%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BlackRock will post $21.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.11%.

In other news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 10,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.31, for a total value of $3,914,213.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 2,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $906,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,614 shares of company stock worth $10,014,028. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFG Advisors LP boosted its stake in BlackRock by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick & Co. LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 22.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 294.9% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 9.5% in the third quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is an investment management company. The Company provides a range of investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients across the world. Its offerings include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives and money market instruments.

