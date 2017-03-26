Brokerages Set Ashmore Group plc (ASHM) Price Target at $315.87

Ashmore Group plc (LON:ASHM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 315.87 ($3.90).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASHM shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.94) price target on shares of Ashmore Group plc in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.57) price target on shares of Ashmore Group plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ashmore Group plc from GBX 400 ($4.94) to GBX 340 ($4.20) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.58) price target on shares of Ashmore Group plc in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Ashmore Group plc to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 330 ($4.08) to GBX 300 ($3.71) in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Ashmore Group plc (LON:ASHM) opened at 347.50 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 2.32 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 349.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 327.08. Ashmore Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 240.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 379.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a GBX 4.55 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%.

Ashmore Group plc Company Profile

Ashmore Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates as a specialist emerging markets asset manager. The Company offers a range of investment themes, such as external debt, local currency, corporate debt, blended debt, equities, alternatives, multi-strategy and overlay/liquidity. Its geographical segments include United Kingdom, United States and Others.

