Shares of Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) have been given an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $3.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Lantronix an industry rank of 102 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lantronix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. TheStreet raised Lantronix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Brokerages Expect Lantronix Inc (LTRX) to Announce ($0.05) Earnings Per Share” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/26/brokerages-expect-lantronix-inc-ltrx-to-announce-0-05-earnings-per-share.html.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) opened at 2.95 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is $51.53 million. Lantronix has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lantronix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,384 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.42% of Lantronix worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc is a provider of secure data access and management solutions for Internet of things (IoT) and information technology (IT) assets. The Company organizes its products and solutions into three product lines, including IoT, IT Management and Other. Its IoT products consist of IoT Gateways and IoT Building Blocks.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lantronix (LTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.