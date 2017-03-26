Brokerages Anticipate Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $27.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.32 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Peoples Utah Bancorp an industry rank of 37 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 83,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 191.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 40,356 shares during the period. Forest Hill Capital LLC increased its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 254.4% in the fourth quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 410,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,033,000 after buying an additional 294,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 21,418 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) opened at 26.00 on Thursday. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $27.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53. The firm has a market cap of $465.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company has approximately 20 retail banking locations, over two residential mortgage offices and other support facilities operated through its banking subsidiary, People’s Intermountain Bank (PIB or the Bank). The Company provides full-service retail banking in various population centers in the state of Utah, including a range of banking and related services to locally owned businesses, professional firms, real-estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers.

