Bristol Advisors LLC Invests $772,000 in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Bristol Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000. Schlumberger Limited. accounts for about 0.8% of Bristol Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger Limited. by 508,950.1% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,581,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,285,000 after buying an additional 4,580,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Schlumberger Limited. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,630,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,125,000 after buying an additional 2,755,140 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Schlumberger Limited. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,252,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Schlumberger Limited. by 1,231.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,591,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,654,000 after buying an additional 2,397,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in Schlumberger Limited. by 47.8% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 3,200,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,682,000 after buying an additional 1,035,396 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) opened at 76.96 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $107.09 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.36. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $71.34 and a one year high of $87.84.

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Schlumberger Limited. had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business earned $7.11 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Schlumberger Limited.’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post $1.80 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Schlumberger Limited.’s dividend payout ratio is -169.49%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/26/bristol-advisors-llc-invests-772000-in-schlumberger-limited-slb.html.

SLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vetr upgraded Schlumberger Limited. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.37 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded Schlumberger Limited. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger Limited. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $101.00 target price on Schlumberger Limited. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger Limited. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

In related news, Director Tore I. Sandvold sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $407,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,750 shares in the company, valued at $631,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Schlumberger Limited.

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Limited. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger Limited. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.