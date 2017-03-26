Black Box Co. (BBOX) Stake Boosted by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Black Box Co. (NASDAQ:BBOX) by 189.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,726 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.42% of Black Box worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBOX. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Box by 2.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Black Box by 10.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Black Box by 0.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Black Box during the third quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Box by 4.9% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Black Box Co. (NASDAQ:BBOX) opened at 8.65 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $131.03 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.92. Black Box Co. has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $17.05.

Black Box (NASDAQ:BBOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Black Box had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The business earned $210.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Black Box’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Black Box Co. will post $0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Black Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.83%.

Black Box Company Profile

Black Box Corporation is a technology solutions provider. The Company is engaged in designing, building, managing and securing the information technology (IT) infrastructure. Offerings under the Company’s Products platform include IT infrastructure, specialty networking, multimedia and keyboard/video/mouse (KVM) switching.

