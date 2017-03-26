Bank of America Corp (BAC) Shares Bought by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp comprises approximately 1.8% of Roundview Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America Corp were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in Bank of America Corp by 15.8% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 12,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Corp by 5.3% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 147,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Bank of America Corp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 129,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Bank of America Corp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 165,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Corp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,794,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,377,000 after buying an additional 65,774 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) opened at 23.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $243.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $25.80.

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Bank of America Corp had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $20 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post $1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Vetr raised shares of Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.88 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Compass Point lowered shares of Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group AG upped their price target on shares of Bank of America Corp to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Bank of America Corp Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

