Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NASDAQ:BBVA) announced a special dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.114 per share on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA’s previous special dividend of $0.07.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NASDAQ:BBVA) opened at 7.77 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion and a PE ratio of 14.69.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/26/banco-bilbao-vizcaya-argentaria-sa-bbva-to-go-ex-dividend-on-march-31st.html.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.04.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA is a diversified international financial company engaged in retail banking, asset management, private banking and wholesale banking. The Company operates through seven segments: Banking Activity in Spain, Real Estate Activity in Spain, Turkey, Rest of Eurasia, Mexico, South America and United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.