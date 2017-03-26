Argos Therapeutics Inc (ARGS) Receives $10.07 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Argos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ARGS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.07.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Argos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Argos Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JMP Securities downgraded Argos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Argos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Argos Therapeutics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 18,625 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. increased its stake in shares of Argos Therapeutics by 109.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. now owns 241,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 126,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Argos Therapeutics by 35.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,047,000 after buying an additional 840,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Argos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARGS) opened at 0.4896 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19. The stock’s market capitalization is $20.25 million. Argos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $13.97.

Argos Therapeutics Company Profile

Argos Therapeutics, Inc (Argos) is an immuno-oncology company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of individualized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases based on its technology platform called Arcelis. The Company’s Arcelis technology platform utilizes biological components from a patient’s own cancer cells or virus to generate individualized immunotherapies.

