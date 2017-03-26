Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (AGTC) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management AG

Allianz Asset Management AG lowered its position in Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,765 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management AG owned about 0.20% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corp worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies Corp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies Corp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 25,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies Corp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies Corp by 48.9% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies Corp by 290.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 15,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) opened at 6.65 on Friday. Applied Genetic Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $19.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $120.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.69.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The company earned $10.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. Applied Genetic Technologies Corp had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies Corp will post $0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Applied Genetic Technologies Corp from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Applied Genetic Technologies Corp from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 target price on Applied Genetic Technologies Corp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies Corp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.06.

About Applied Genetic Technologies Corp

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company develops gene therapy products designed to manage the lives of patients with severe diseases in ophthalmology. As of March 31, 2016, its product candidates included treatments for X-linked retinoschisis (XLRS), over two forms of achromatopsia (ACHM) and X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP).

