Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (aple) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 17th

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:aple) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) opened at 18.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.67. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $20.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.08.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $282.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jon A. Fosheim acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $28,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at $305,023.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Glade M. Knight acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $50,258.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,004,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,389,536.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,100 shares of company stock valued at $269,888 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (aple) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 17th” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/26/apple-hospitality-reit-inc-aple-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-10-on-april-17th.html.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APLE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, FBR & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a hospitality real estate investment trust. The Company invests in real estate, primarily in the lodging sector, in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 235 hotels with an aggregate of 30,073 rooms located in urban, suburban and developing markets throughout 33 states.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.