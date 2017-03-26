Analysts Set Silver Wheaton Corp. (SLW) PT at $31.50

Shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. (TSE:SLW) (NYSE:SLW) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$30.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLW shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. in a report on Wednesday.

Silver Wheaton Corp. (TSE:SLW) opened at 27.49 on Tuesday. Silver Wheaton Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average of $28.81. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 859.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Silver Wheaton Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

About Silver Wheaton Corp.

Silver Wheaton Corp. (Silver Wheaton) is a mining company. The Company is a pure precious metals streaming company engaged in the sale of silver and gold. It has entered into over 19 long-term purchase agreements and approximately two early deposit long-term purchase agreement associated with silver and gold, relating to over 30 different mining assets, whereby Silver Wheaton acquires silver and gold production at various mines.

