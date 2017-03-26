Analysts Set Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) Target Price at $13.05

Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.05.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.25 price target on shares of Ferroglobe PLC in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferroglobe PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $14.50) on shares of Ferroglobe PLC in a research report on Saturday, March 11th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe PLC by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe PLC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe PLC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe PLC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe PLC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) opened at 9.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.69 billion. Ferroglobe PLC has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $12.53.

Ferroglobe PLC Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC, formerly VeloNewco Limited, is engaged in silicon and specialty metals industry. The Company produces silicon metal and silicon- and manganese-based alloy, which serves customers in the chemical, aluminum, solar, steel and ductile iron foundry industries. It operates through two segments: Electrometallurgy and Energy.

