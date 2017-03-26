Analysts Set Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) Target Price at $111.13

Shares of Ellie Mae Inc (NASDAQ:ELLI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.96.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Ellie Mae from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Ellie Mae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Corr sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.12, for a total value of $229,815.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,533 shares in the company, valued at $7,195,035.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sigmund Anderman sold 21,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $2,035,867.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,069,231.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,222 shares of company stock valued at $14,441,986 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELLI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ellie Mae by 159.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ellie Mae by 18.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 655,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,062,000 after buying an additional 102,392 shares during the period. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ellie Mae during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. 1st Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ellie Mae during the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in Ellie Mae by 155.1% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 211,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,242,000 after buying an additional 128,412 shares during the period.

Ellie Mae (NASDAQ:ELLI) opened at 98.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.73 and a 200 day moving average of $92.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 85.34. Ellie Mae has a 12 month low of $74.11 and a 12 month high of $109.99.

Ellie Mae (NASDAQ:ELLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.73 million. Ellie Mae’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ellie Mae will post $1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ellie Mae

Ellie Mae, Inc is a provider of on-demand software solutions and services for the residential mortgage industry in the United States. Banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders and mortgage brokers use the Company’s Encompass mortgage management solution to originate and fund mortgages. The Company’s Encompass software is an enterprise solution that handles functions involved in running the business of originating mortgages, including customer relationship management; loan processing; underwriting; preparation of application, disclosure and closing documents; funding and closing the loan for the borrower; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements, and overall enterprise management.

