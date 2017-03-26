Analysts Expect Suffolk Bancorp (SCNB) to Post $0.43 EPS

Suffolk Bancorp (NYSE:SCNB) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $32.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Suffolk Bancorp an industry rank of 24 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $43.00 price objective on Suffolk Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Gaviola sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $145,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,058.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John D. Stark, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $170,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,377.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,501 shares of company stock worth $826,323 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Suffolk Bancorp by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 152,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Suffolk Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Suffolk Bancorp by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,996,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LP bought a new position in Suffolk Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Suffolk Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the period. 58.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suffolk Bancorp (NYSE:SCNB) opened at 40.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.67. Suffolk Bancorp has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $44.70. The stock has a market cap of $477.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.89.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/26/analysts-expect-suffolk-bancorp-scnb-to-post-0-43-eps.html.

Suffolk Bancorp Company Profile

Suffolk Bancorp is the bank holding company for Suffolk County National Bank of Riverhead (the Bank). The Bank is a community bank, which offers commercial and retail banking services to its customers. The Bank operates over 30 branches in Nassau, Suffolk and Queens Counties, New York and loan production offices in Garden City, Melville and Long Island City.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Suffolk Bancorp (SCNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Suffolk Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suffolk Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.