American Woodmark Co. (AMWD) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 141.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280,218 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.95% of American Woodmark worth $36,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,809,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the third quarter worth $411,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 48.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) opened at 89.80 on Friday. American Woodmark Co. has a 52 week low of $60.80 and a 52 week high of $91.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.33.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company earned $249.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post $4.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

In other American Woodmark news, major shareholder William F. Brandt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $216,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,865,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,698,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William F. Brandt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $436,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,843,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,982,802.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,480 over the last 90 days. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The Company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 500 different cabinet lines, ranging in price from relatively inexpensive to medium-priced styles. Styles vary by design and color from natural wood finishes to low-pressure laminate surfaces.

