American Financial Group Inc (AFG) Stake Cut by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,851,000. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. 59.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) opened at 93.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.70. American Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $66.78 and a one year high of $97.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.06.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.34. The business earned $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post $6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Langen Mcalenn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Friday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded American Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

In other news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.91, for a total transaction of $18,182,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 8,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $852,369.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,402,279.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,935 shares of company stock valued at $25,802,667. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc (AFG) is a holding company engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance businesses. The Company, through Great American Insurance Group, focuses on commercial products for businesses, and is engaged in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets.

