Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Position Held by Simonbaker & Partners LLC

Simonbaker & Partners LLC held its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Simonbaker & Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,499,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 64,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,034,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) opened at 845.61 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $575.56 and a 1-year high of $862.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $843.27 and a 200-day moving average of $803.85. The company has a market capitalization of $403.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business earned $43.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post $7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Vetr downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $885.64 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup Inc restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. CLSA restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $965.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Pacific Crest reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $905.00 to $895.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $938.95.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 590 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $501,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,146,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Zapolsky sold 503 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $427,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company operates through three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment consists of retail sales of consumer products (including from sellers) and subscriptions through North America-focused Websites, such as www.amazon.com, www.amazon.ca and www.amazon.com.mx.

