Amaya Inc (TSE:AYA) (NYSE:AYA) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for Amaya in a report released on Thursday. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $2.99 for the year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/26/amaya-inc-forecasted-to-earn-fy2019-earnings-of-2-99-per-share-aya.html.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AYA. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Amaya from C$42.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Desjardins upped their price objective on Amaya from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Shares of Amaya (TSE:AYA) opened at 22.63 on Friday. Amaya has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $23.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.71.

About Amaya

Amaya Inc is a Canada-based provider of technology-based products and services in the global gaming and interactive entertainment industries. The Company’s business-to-consumer (B2C) business consists of the operations of Amaya Group Holding (IOM) Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively Rational Group).

Receive News & Ratings for Amaya Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amaya Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.