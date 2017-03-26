Altria Group Inc (MO) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 93,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 36,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,803,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 158,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,021,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Altria Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,056,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,065,000 after buying an additional 182,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) opened at 73.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.21 and a 200-day moving average of $67.60. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $59.48 and a 52-week high of $76.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 55.31% and a return on equity of 109.95%. The company earned $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post $3.30 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 33.47%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vetr cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Group LLC set a $71.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America Corp raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.70.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

