Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Sells 358 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble Co makes up about 1.9% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble Co were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble Co during the fourth quarter valued at $292,352,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Co by 71.9% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,894,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,026,000 after buying an additional 2,465,900 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble Co during the fourth quarter valued at $105,370,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Co by 38.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,371,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,342,000 after buying an additional 1,211,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Co by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,814,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,905,824,000 after buying an additional 1,102,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) opened at 90.57 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $79.10 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The company has a market cap of $231.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.97.

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble Co had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post $3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Sells 358 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (PG)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/26/altavista-wealth-management-inc-sells-358-shares-of-procter-gamble-co-pg.html.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded Procter & Gamble Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble Co in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Vetr downgraded Procter & Gamble Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.49 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG downgraded Procter & Gamble Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble Co has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.73.

In other Procter & Gamble Co news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 38,000 shares of Procter & Gamble Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $3,364,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles E. Pierce sold 55,909 shares of Procter & Gamble Co stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $5,126,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 401,936 shares of company stock worth $35,928,133. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble Co

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.