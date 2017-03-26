Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management AG

Allianz Asset Management AG boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,986 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.4% of Allianz Asset Management AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Allianz Asset Management AG owned about 0.08% of Alphabet worth $415,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,030,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,285,625,000 after buying an additional 290,691 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,831,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,775,000 after buying an additional 65,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 7,897,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,654,000 after buying an additional 138,807 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,058,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,497,000 after buying an additional 27,472 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,883,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,393,000 after buying an additional 117,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) opened at 814.43 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $663.28 and a 52-week high of $853.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $827.97 and its 200 day moving average is $795.10. The stock has a market cap of $563.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.67 by $0.31. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post $33.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,040.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Saturday, December 10th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,011.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $960.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,090.00 target price (up previously from $1,080.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.57.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.38, for a total transaction of $3,161,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,950.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sergey Brin sold 33,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.58, for a total transaction of $26,751,596.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,666 shares in the company, valued at $13,375,798.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 448,570 shares of company stock worth $361,372,987. Company insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

