Allianz Asset Management AG Sells 49,718 Shares of Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. (PBH)

Allianz Asset Management AG cut its position in Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 88.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,718 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management AG’s holdings in Prestige Brands Holdings were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBH. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prestige Brands Holdings by 6.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Brands Holdings during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Prestige Brands Holdings by 35.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Prestige Brands Holdings by 96.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Alpha Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Brands Holdings during the third quarter worth about $304,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PBH) opened at 55.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.97. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.56. Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.64 and a 12-month high of $58.09.

Prestige Brands Holdings (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Prestige Brands Holdings had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $216.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. will post $2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Prestige Brands Holdings in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prestige Brands Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Prestige Brands Holdings in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

About Prestige Brands Holdings

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc is engaged in the marketing, sales and distribution of over-the-counter healthcare and household cleaning products. The Company operates through three segments: North American Over-the-Counter (OTC) Healthcare; International Over-the-Counter Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

