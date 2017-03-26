Allianz Asset Management AG Sells 1,226 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC)

Allianz Asset Management AG reduced its stake in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management AG owned about 0.05% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 67,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 13,999 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC now owns 216,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 582,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,859,000 after buying an additional 21,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) opened at 49.25 on Friday. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.48 and a 52-week high of $56.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average of $48.07. The company has a market capitalization of $689.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

In related news, insider Steven G. Mitchem sold 2,100 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $110,502.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,140.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph W. Turner sold 7,817 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $409,376.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,569,140.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,846 shares of company stock worth $871,195 in the last three months. 24.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company is a financial holding and parent company of Great Southern Bank (the Bank). Through the Bank and subsidiaries of the Bank, the Company offers insurance, travel, investment and related services. The Bank offers banking services through its approximately 108 banking centers located in southern and central Missouri; the Kansas City, Missouri area; the St.

