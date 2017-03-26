Allianz Asset Management AG Reduces Stake in PharMerica Co. (PMC)

Allianz Asset Management AG lowered its position in PharMerica Co. (NYSE:PMC) by 70.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,113 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management AG’s holdings in PharMerica were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PharMerica by 1.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PharMerica by 7.5% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of PharMerica by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of PharMerica by 5.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PharMerica by 1.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PharMerica Co. (NYSE:PMC) opened at 23.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.08 million, a PE ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.10. PharMerica Co. has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average is $25.29.

PharMerica (NYSE:PMC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The company earned $534.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.22 million. PharMerica had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PharMerica Co. will post $1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PharMerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

PharMerica Company Profile

PharMerica Corporation is an institutional pharmacy services company. The Company services healthcare facilities, provides pharmacy management services to hospitals, provides specialty infusion services to patients outside a hospital setting and offers the national oncology pharmacy in the United States.

