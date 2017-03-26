Allianz Asset Management AG Holds Position in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS)

Allianz Asset Management AG maintained its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NASDAQ:APTS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,244 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG owned 0.10% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DIAM Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.8% in the third quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 46,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 30,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 247,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.1% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 235,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter.

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NASDAQ:APTS) opened at 13.26 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $363.11 million. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NASDAQ:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. Equities analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post ($2.62) earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th.

APTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. FBR & Co lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $16.00 price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Dupree sold 13,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $170,913.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,178.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Dupree sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $125,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,580 shares of company stock worth $300,114 in the last three months.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is formed primarily to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select-targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through three segments: multifamily communities, retail and real estate related financing.

