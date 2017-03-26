Allianz Asset Management AG Has $415,000 Stake in Graham Holdings Co (GHC)

Allianz Asset Management AG boosted its stake in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management AG’s holdings in Graham Holdings were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orinda Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Graham Holdings by 16.0% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham Holdings by 7.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Graham Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) opened at 579.00 on Friday. Graham Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $440.55 and a 12 month high of $591.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $552.99 and its 200-day moving average is $511.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Graham Holdings’s payout ratio is presently 15.90%.

About Graham Holdings

Graham Holdings Company, formerly The Washington Post Company, is a diversified education and media company whose principal operations include educational services, television broadcasting, cable television systems, and online, print and local TV news. The Company owns Kaplan, a provider of educational services to individuals, schools and businesses, serving over one million students annually with operations in more than 30 countries.

