Agilent Technologies Inc (A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on April 26th

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.132 per share on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st.

Shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) opened at 53.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.60 and a 200-day moving average of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.19. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $54.82.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company earned $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post $2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 8,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $442,216.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Didier Hirsch sold 22,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $1,079,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,023 shares in the company, valued at $9,216,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,293 shares of company stock valued at $5,088,405.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on A. Cowen and Company downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.61.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions that include instruments, software, services and consumables for the entire laboratory workflow. The Company serves the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It has three business segments: life sciences and applied markets business, diagnostics and genomics business, and Agilent CrossLab business.

