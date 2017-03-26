Affimed NV (AFMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.
Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) opened at 2.45 on Friday. Affimed NV has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $5.00. The firm’s market capitalization is $81.36 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26.
A number of brokerages recently commented on AFMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affimed NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed NV in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.81.
Affimed NV Company Profile
Affimed N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies. The Company’s product candidates are developed in the field of immuno-oncology, which represents an approach to cancer research that seeks to harness the body’s own immune system to fight tumor cells.
