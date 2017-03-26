Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.

Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) opened at 2.45 on Friday. Affimed NV has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $5.00. The firm’s market capitalization is $81.36 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26.

WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/26/affimed-nv-afmd-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affimed NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed NV in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.81.

Affimed NV Company Profile

Affimed N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies. The Company’s product candidates are developed in the field of immuno-oncology, which represents an approach to cancer research that seeks to harness the body’s own immune system to fight tumor cells.

