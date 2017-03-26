Advantage Lithium Corp (NASDAQ:AAL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,839,823 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the February 28th total of 27,964,304 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,527,377 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Advantage Lithium Corp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advantage Lithium Corp in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Advantage Lithium Corp in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Advantage Lithium Corp in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advantage Lithium Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$44.97.

Advantage Lithium Corp (NASDAQ:AAL) opened at 41.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.66 and a 200-day moving average of $43.38. Advantage Lithium Corp has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion and a PE ratio of 8.68.

Advantage Lithium Corp (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm earned $9.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Advantage Lithium Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Advantage Lithium Corp will post $4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

In related news, Chairman W Douglas Parker sold 113,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.12, for a total transaction of C$5,471,532.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,772,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$85,289,331.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maya Leibman sold 9,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.79, for a total transaction of C$442,399.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,761,712.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,025 and have sold 135,290 shares valued at $6,478,013.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Advantage Lithium Corp by 36.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,119,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,979,000 after buying an additional 301,833 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its position in Advantage Lithium Corp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 316,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Advantage Lithium Corp by 7.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 877,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,110,000 after buying an additional 57,382 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Advantage Lithium Corp by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,157,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,096,000 after buying an additional 4,560,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Advantage Lithium Corp by 39.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 94,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 26,612 shares in the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Advantage Lithium Corp (AAL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/26/advantage-lithium-corp-aal-sees-large-increase-in-short-interest.html.

About Advantage Lithium Corp

American Airlines Group Inc is a holding company. The Company’s primary business activity is the operation of a network air carrier, providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Company operates through American segment, which provides air transportation for passengers and cargo.

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Lithium Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Lithium Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.