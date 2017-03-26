Actuant Co. to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share, Gabelli Forecasts (ATU)

Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) – Analysts at Gabelli lowered their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Actuant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. Gabelli analyst J. Bergner now forecasts that the firm will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. Gabelli also issued estimates for Actuant’s FY2019 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Actuant in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Actuant in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Actuant in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised Actuant from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.78.

Shares of Actuant (NYSE:ATU) opened at 25.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average is $25.49. The firm’s market cap is $1.53 billion. Actuant has a 52 week low of $20.54 and a 52 week high of $29.80.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.31 million. Actuant had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. Actuant’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Actuant by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Actuant by 1.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in Actuant by 2.4% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Actuant by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Actuant by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 110,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Robert C. Arzbaecher sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $318,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 494,265 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,703.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Fischer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $215,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,041.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,104 shares of company stock valued at $6,022,946 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures and distributes a range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy and Engineered Solutions. The Company’s Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure and production automation markets.

