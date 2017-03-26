Acceleron Pharma’s (XLRN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at FBR & Co

FBR & Co reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on XLRN. Leerink Swann set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Instinet assumed coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) opened at 26.78 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $41.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day moving average is $30.03. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.03 billion.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a negative net margin of 229.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post ($2.27) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $54,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,826. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $170,185. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3,999.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $487,000. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a United States-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. The Company’s research platform leverages the biology behind the body’s ability to rebuild and repair its own cells and tissues.

