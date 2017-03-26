Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX) Given $29.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) has received a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $29.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.33) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Accelerate Diagnostics an industry rank of 102 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) opened at 22.50 on Tuesday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $29.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.70. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.17 billion.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director Matthew Strobeck bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,045,560 shares in the company, valued at $38,865,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence Mehren sold 400,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $7,601,292.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 354.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 59,042 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $109,000. Folger Hill Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company engaged in providing solutions that develop patient outcomes through the diagnosis of serious infections. The Company’s in vitro diagnostic platform, the Accelerate Pheno system utilizes genotypic technology to identify (ID), infectious pathogens and phenotypic technology to conduct antibiotic susceptibility testing (AST), which determines whether live bacterial or fungal cells are resistant or susceptible to a particular antibiotic.

