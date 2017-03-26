AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 100.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in AbbVie by 1,850.0% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Massey Quick & Co. LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 42.7% in the third quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) opened at 65.62 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $68.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.14 and a 200 day moving average of $62.08. The firm has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. AbbVie had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 23.22%. The company earned $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post $5.50 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 70.52%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vetr raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.72 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $4.30) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.69.

In other news, insider Laura J. Schumacher sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $2,610,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,620,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 72,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $4,627,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 369,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,715,510.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,599 shares of company stock valued at $9,038,322. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of pharmaceutical products. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, and other serious health conditions.

